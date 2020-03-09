Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,555. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.