Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€20.50” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.84 ($31.21).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €1.90 ($2.21) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €21.14 ($24.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €20.54 ($23.88) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.