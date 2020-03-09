Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Achieves $68,516.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $68,516.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, C-Patex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

