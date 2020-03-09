DeviantCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $972.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 124.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 80% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $239,568.00 and $972.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 25,631,145 coins and its circulating supply is 25,631,045 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

