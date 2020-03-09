Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $17,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after acquiring an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,883,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,514,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NYSE:DVN opened at $13.37 on Monday. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

