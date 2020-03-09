DHT (NYSE:DHT) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,626. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $720.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DHT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $6,831,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in DHT by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

