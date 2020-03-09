Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $21.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,277,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,771. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.