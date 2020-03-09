Digital Gold (GOLD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.95 Million

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $607,168.00 and approximately $3.95 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $52.58 or 0.00576373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,548 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.