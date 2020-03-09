DigitalNote (XDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $14,798.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001970 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

