Digiwage (WAGE) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $38,635.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

