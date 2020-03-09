Dimecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.10 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and Livecoin. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $336.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Novaexchange, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.