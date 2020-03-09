Dimension Chain (EON) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002628 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00034938 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

EON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

