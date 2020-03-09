Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS traded down $5.70 on Monday, reaching $56.88. 558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,605. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

