Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,511 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications accounts for 0.7% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.40% of Discovery Communications worth $69,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,958,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 580,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

DISCA traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,548. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

