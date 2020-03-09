DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.71. 212,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,294. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

