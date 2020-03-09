Diversified Gas & Oil PLC Announces Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) announced a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DGOC traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 65.40 ($0.86). 4,224,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. Diversified Gas & Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.23 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The firm has a market cap of $429.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53.

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

