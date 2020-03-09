Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOM. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. Dmc Global has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dmc Global by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

