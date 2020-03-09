DNB Markets Downgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Hold

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 112.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Dorian LPG stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $532.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Dorian LPG has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

