DNB Markets Downgrades Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) to Hold

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $14.70 price target on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Ship Finance International stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 79,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,463. Ship Finance International has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,804,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ship Finance International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

