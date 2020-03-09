DNB Markets Downgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Hold

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Teekay Tankers stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.24. 62,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,079. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 210,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

