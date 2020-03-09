DNB Markets Lowers Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) to Hold

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLNG. BidaskClub cut Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Flex LNG stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $5.40. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.86 million and a PE ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flex LNG by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Flex LNG by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 695,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 117,703 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

