DNB Markets Lowers Frontline (NYSE:FRO) to Hold

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 2,343,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,394. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $4,417,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $5,411,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

