DNB Markets Lowers Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $10.40 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.20. 33,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $670.16 million, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

