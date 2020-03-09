Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

Shares of DLTR opened at $80.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

