Douglas Valenti Sells 10,100 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $103,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Friday, March 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 75,700 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $840,270.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Douglas Valenti sold 41,900 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $510,761.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Douglas Valenti sold 6,987 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $104,106.30.

On Thursday, February 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 979 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $14,264.03.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $609.51 million, a PE ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.