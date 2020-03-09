Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $2,238,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.23. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.