DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, DraftCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $40,546.00 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

