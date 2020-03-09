DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.0693 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $295,532.00 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015367 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00014363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019360 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

