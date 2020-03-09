Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises about 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $94.60. 9,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.44. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.