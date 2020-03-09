DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.53 ($42.47).

Several brokerages have commented on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of DWS stock opened at €31.10 ($36.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €25.39 ($29.52) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.81.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

