Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $756.98 Million

Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post sales of $756.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $755.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.44 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $833.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $764.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

