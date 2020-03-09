Dynagas LNG Partners (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Dynagas LNG Partners (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVACF stock remained flat at $$3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Avance Gas Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.