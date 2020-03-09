Dynamite Price Down 39.1% Over Last Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $219,239.00 and approximately $177,733.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00006607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 850,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,336 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

