e-Gulden Price Hits $0.0803 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $55.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,941,320 coins and its circulating supply is 17,118,929 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

