Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

