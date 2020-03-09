Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $4.10 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. 24,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,808. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.