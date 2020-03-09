Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up 3.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Eagle Materials worth $23,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of EXP stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.55. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

