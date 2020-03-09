Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $33,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after buying an additional 347,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,468,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,440.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 458,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

