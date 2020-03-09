Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

EMN opened at $57.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.70. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $56.57 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

