EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESYJY shares. Barclays upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

