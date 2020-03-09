Eaton Vance Management Acquires 1,632 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Leidos by 27.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,101,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,456,000 after purchasing an additional 457,536 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $61.74 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

