Eaton Vance Management Acquires 8,983 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,070,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,890,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,578,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,093.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 149,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 136,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 107,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

