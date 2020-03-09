Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

