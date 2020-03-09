Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.