Eaton Vance Management Buys 917 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average is $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

