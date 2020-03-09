Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,492,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

WEC stock opened at $104.72 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $105.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.