Eaton Vance Management Has $2.01 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ET stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,105,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,901,350 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

