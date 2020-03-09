Eaton Vance Management Has $2.36 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $72.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.