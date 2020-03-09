Eaton Vance Management Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 178.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,288 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,940,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after purchasing an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,199,000.

SCZ opened at $53.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

