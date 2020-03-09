Eaton Vance Management Has $2.50 Million Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $179.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

